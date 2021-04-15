Corn Futures Lower After Hitting $ 6; wheat and soy go up

By Mark Weinraub

CHICAGO, US, Apr 15 (Reuters) – US corn futures fell on Thursday, pressured by trade hedging after breaking above $ 6 a bushel for the first time since June 2013 during the global session.

* Wheat futures rose for the third day in a row, to their highest level since early March, as concerns continued over dryness in the plains of the United States, reducing harvest prospects.

* Soybean futures also advanced. Traders said prices have to go up compared to corn for US farmers to plant more acres.

* The strength of corn in the global session caused some movement after some of the price targets that farmers had set for grain traders were reached in the US market.

* “There was a bit more selling from farmers once the corn hit $ 6, which makes sense,” said Jim Gerlach, president of US broker A / C Trading.

* Additionally, a US Department of Agriculture report showing weekly corn export sales falling below market expectations added pressure to grain prices.

* At 1556 GMT, May corn futures were down 3.5 cents to $ 5.9050 after hitting a high of $ 6.0150 per bushel.

* Concern about production in Brazil kept the decline limited.

* “I think it’s more of a hiatus than anything else,” Gerlach said. “You could see that the US export market is shining again very fast.”

* May soybeans were up 8.25 cents at 14.1825 a bushel and May soft red winter wheat was up 5 cents at $ 6.53 a bushel.

* The dry weather and cold wave expected next week pose a risk of damage to the wheat crop in the southern plains of the United States.

* “Dryness in America’s spring wheat producing regions is raising concerns about planting delays,” Commerzbank said in a note. “In addition, a cold snap is coming across the American South Plains next week, which could damage wheat plants.”

(Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris, Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)