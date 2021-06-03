Corn Futures Down After Previous Session Rally; soy goes up

By Mark Weinraub

CHICAGO, US, Jun 2 (Reuters) – Corn futures on the Chicago Stock Exchange fell 2.8% on Wednesday, pressured by a government report that showed the condition of the US crop was better than expected. , according to operators.

* Wheat futures performed unevenly. Contracts for US winter wheat were down, while those for spring grain rose to a four-year high on concerns about dryness in the North Plains of the United States.

* Soybeans strengthened after a rise in soybean oil prices stemming from concerns about the global supply of edible oil.

* At 1623 GMT, July corn futures were down 19.25 cents at $ 6.6950 a bushel.

* The U.S. Department of Agriculture rated 76% of the U.S. corn crop on Tuesday as good or excellent, in its first 2021 crop condition notes, above the average estimate of 70% in a survey. to Reuters analysts.

* “The ratings for corn were well above estimates,” said Ed Duggan, risk management specialist at Top Third Ag Marketing. “That has weighed on things a bit.”

* Traders also saw some profit-taking in the corn market after a 4.9% rally on Tuesday that pushed prices for the most active contract to their highest since mid-May.

* Soft red winter wheat for July was down 10.5 cents to $ 6.83 and hard red winter wheat in Kansas City was down 10 cents at $ 6.275 a bushel.

* But MGEX spring wheat futures for July delivery were up $ 8.5 to $ 7.80, the highest continuously for next month’s contract since June 11, 2017.

* The USDA said good to excellent grades for spring wheat fell to 43% from 45% the week before. A year ago, the harvest was rated 80% good to excellent.

Continue reading the story

* “It’s still very hot in the Dakotas with limited rainfall,” said Greg Grow, director of agribusiness for Archer Financial Services.

* July soybean futures were up 4.25 cents at $ 15.5275.

(Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore, Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)