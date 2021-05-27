Corn Bounces From Monthly Lows; wheat and soy go down

EFE Latam Videos

Violence against candidates escalates in the final stretch of the Mexican campaign

Mexico City, May 26 (EFE) .- Violence has intensified in the final stretch of the midterm elections campaign on June 6 in Mexico, the largest in the country’s history, with the murder of a candidate and the kidnapping and attack on two other applicants in less than 24 hours. “Yesterday is very unfortunate. Our condolences to the family members. It is a regrettable situation because it occurs in the middle of the electoral process,” said the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, at his morning press conference on Wednesday. The president responded like this after the shooting murder of Alma Rosa Barragán, candidate for Mayor of Moroleón, in the state of Guanajuato, while campaigning in the street. While the observer mission of the Organization of American States (OAS), arrived in Mexico on Wednesday, expressed its “deep concern over the incidents of violence that have occurred in the context of the electoral process.” According to the consulting firm Etellekt, at least 88 politicians have been assassinated during the current electoral process that began last September, 34 of whom were candidates or candidates. ENÉSIMO ASESINATO Barragán, from the Movimiento Ciudadano (MC) party, was attacked with gunshots and died at the scene shortly after posting a video online inviting citizens to attend his campaign event. López Obrador denounced this Wednesday that organized crime “wants to generate instability” in full campaign for the elections in which the Chamber of Deputies, 15 governors, 30 local congresses and thousands of municipalities will be renewed. In the same municipality of Guanajuato, the state that leads the number of homicides in Mexico, the candidate for local deputy Juan Guzmán had been shot last week, who survived. In addition, Barragán’s murder is reminiscent of that of Abel Murrieta, a former prosecutor and candidate of the same party for mayor of Cajeme, in the northern state of Sonora, who was killed in another campaign event on May 13. TOWARDS THE MOST VIOLENT CAMPAIGN According to Etellekt, during this violent campaign 724 attacks against politicians have been registered and 90% of the victims belong to the municipal sphere. “In this election we are going to exceed the global aggression figures of 2018, in which we had 774 aggressions, this election in that sense will be the most violent since 2000, at least,” Rubén Salazar, director of the consultancy, told Efe . This Tuesday a group of armed men kidnapped Omar Plancarte, Green Party candidate for Mayor of Uruapan, from his ranch, a municipality in the state of Michoacán with a strong presence of drug trafficking. A streak of violence that continued this Wednesday, when first thing in the morning the candidate for Mayor of Acapulco for the Force for Mexico party, José Alberto Alonso, was attacked with bullets while he was on his way to his first event of the day. Alonso, who was protected by an escort, was unharmed from the attack but was taken to a hospital where he was treated after going into shock. A violence that senior officials also suffer, as happened on Monday when the head of the Sinaloa State Preventive Police, Joel Ernesto Soto, was shot dead in his vehicle while traveling on the road. “In the elections, half the country’s governors will be elected, this implies a very important adjustment of the ruling elite and criminal organizations want to assert their interests,” Javier Oliva, an expert in public security, told Efe. A WOUNDED DEMOCRACY However, President López Obrador assured this Wednesday that the parties and the authorities often seek to “blame everything on the drug trafficker” to “avoid their responsibility.” This same week, an audio of Gabriela Gamboa, the candidate of the ruling National Regeneration Movement (Morena) for Mayor of Metepec in the State of Mexico, who threatened to kill the daughter of her rival, Fernando Flores, went viral. Gamboa said through a video that it is “manipulated audio.” “It seems to me that we are in a situation of structural fragility of Mexican democracy,” said Oliva, who finds it “obvious” that the plan presented by the federal government to protect candidates does not work. Despite everything, the president of the National Electoral Institute (INE), Lorenzo Córdova, defended on Monday that the violence will not put the installation of the 163,000 polling stations “at risk” on June 6. “Violence is a worrying issue but, it is important to mention it, it is not preventing the organization of the election,” he said. (c) EFE Agency