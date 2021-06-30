Corn and soybeans rise because US farmers plant fewer hectares than expected

By Tom Polansek

CHICAGO, USA, Jun 30 (.) – Cereal and soybean futures rose Wednesday on the Chicago Stock Exchange after the U.S. Department of Agriculture surprised traders with planting estimates and inventory data below those provided.

* Corn futures momentarily rose above the daily limit imposed by the exchange after the USDA estimated crop plantings at 92.692 million acres, less than analysts’ expectations of 93.787 million acres.

* The agency said soybean plantations were 87.555 million acres, versus analysts’ expectations of 88.955 million.

* Estimates for the United States fueled concern about global supply, as inventories are tight and growing areas in North and South America are dealing with unfavorable weather.

* “We needed an increase in acreage to have room for maneuver and we didn’t,” said Don Roose, president of US Commodities, a brokerage firm.

* The most active corn futures contract on the Chicago Stock Exchange rose 40 cents to $ 5.8850 a bushel at 1808 GMT, after briefly raising the daily limit of 40 cents.

* Soybean futures were up 80.75 cents at $ 13.9325 a bushel, while wheat was up 34 cents at $ 6.8025 a bushel.

* The gains were a turnaround from losses in all markets before USDA released its plantings and stocks data at noon.

* “There’s just no room for error for bad weather, and we have bad weather,” said Arlan Suderman, chief commodity economist at broker StoneX.

* In its quarterly inventory report, the USDA said national corn stocks on June 1 stood at 4,122 million bushels, the lowest for that date since 2014. Soybean and wheat stocks were at lows of six 767 million and 844 million years, respectively.

* Analysts had forecast corn stocks of 4.144 million bushels, 787 million soybeans and 859 million bushels of wheat.

* As for soy stocks, the United States “is already in intensive care with 20 million bushels less than we thought,” Roose said.

(Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago, Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide. Additional reporting by Karl Plume and Chris Walljasper in Chicago; Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)