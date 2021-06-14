Corn and soybeans fall due to better weather outlook in the US

By Julie Ingwersen

CHICAGO, U.S., Jun 14 (.) – U.S. corn futures fell about 4% on Monday, on a combination of technical selling and better weather forecasts in the country’s Midwest when crops are running low. approaching a key growth phase.

* Meanwhile, soybeans fell more than 2% and wheat continued a weak trend as the winter grain harvest in the United States gets underway.

* July Corn Futures on the Chicago Stock Exchange lost 28 cents to $ 6.5650 a bushel at 1753 GMT, with December New Crop futures falling to $ 5.8075 a bushel.

* Soybeans for July, meanwhile, fell 36.5 cents to $ 14.72 a bushel and July wheat fell 6 cents to $ 6.7475 a bushel.

* Corn registered the largest declines in percentage.

* Some analysts saw Monday’s drops in grains as follow-up selling after weak closes in corn and soybean oil futures on Friday.

* Commodity funds hold significant net long positions in both commodities, leaving markets vulnerable to long sell-off episodes.

* Futures fell despite traders’ expectations that the U.S. Department of Agriculture will signal a downgrade in the nation’s crop ratings in its weekly report due later Monday, reflecting stress from a heat wave last week.

* Additional pressure came from a . report that said the United States could reduce the blend of biofuels into fossil fuels, affecting demand for corn-soy-based blend ingredients.

* However, the market is awaiting confirmation and more details, as environmental protection is a key element of the Joe Biden government’s strategy.

* Soybean oil for July fell 1.7% and Malaysian palm oil fell almost 8%.

(Additional reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Edited in Spanish by Manuel Farías)