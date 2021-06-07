Corn and soybeans close mixed in Chicago, operators attentive to the weather in the US

By Mark Weinraub

CHICAGO, Jun 7 (.) – U.S. corn and soybean futures closed mixed on Monday, with old-crop contracts giving way on profit-taking, while new-crop contracts rose on concerns about conditions. climatic conditions in the main growing areas of the Midwest.

* “Forecasts expect crop stress to increase in the northwestern half of the Corn Belt over the next two weeks due to poor rainfall,” said Arlan Suderman, chief commodity economist at StoneX, in a note to customers.

* The most active corn and soybean futures contracts reached their highs since mid-May during overnight trading before declining.

* Soybean oil futures hit an all-time high overnight, but the most active contract ended lower on profit taking.

* Chicago July corn futures fell 3.5 cents to $ 6.7925 a bushel, while December New Harvest corn gained 11.25 cents to $ 6.0275.

* Estimates of global corn supply are already shrinking amid sustained dry weather in Brazil and heavy purchases from China.

* Soybean futures for were down 23.5 cents to $ 15.6025 a bushel. November soybean futures, which follow the crop to be harvested this fall, were up 4.5 cents and a half to $ 14.40.

(Report by Mark Weinraub in Chicago. Edited in Spanish by Javier Leira)