Coritiba is another club that decided to reduce the salaries of athletes, coaching staff and employees. Through a note, it announced the cut of 25% of salaries, suspension of contracts and even layoffs. The base was the most affected, as the entire department had its contracts suspended.

In addition to reducing athletes’ salaries and coaching fees by 25%, which includes the amount registered in the work card and image rights, Coritiba announced that it has entered into an agreement for the March and April payments to have a longer term.

Samir Namur, president of Coritiba

Photo: Disclosure / Coritiba / Estadão

In the administrative part, the club stated that it normally paid the salaries of March and April, but that from May it will use Provisional Measure 936. Those who continue will have a salary reduction of 25% and those who have a suspended contract will receive 30% from the club.

“The Football Department will also be severely affected by this whole scenario. In addition to layoffs, the entire base football team will have the employment contract suspended, given the lack of definition about the performance of competitions,” said the club.

The measures were taken on account of the “extent of social isolation” and the “drastic loss of revenue, related to the box office, partners, sponsors and broadcasting rights”. Coritiba ends the statement stating that it will continue to await the position of the authorities for the return of training and competitions.

“The extension of social isolation and all measures related to the suspension of activities and the dispute of the championships resulted in a drastic loss of revenue, regarding the box office, partners, sponsors and broadcasting rights. In addition, it is necessary to plan the return of activities in a reality of financial restructuring “, justifies.

.