If it were not for the stoppage due to the covid-19 pandemic, the Corinthians debut this weekend at Brazilian championship. After an irregular start to the season, Timão would face the Atlético-GO, in Itaquera, for the first round of the national competition.

It is difficult to know how Tiago Nunes’ team would arrive for the Brazilian. The coach himself was at risk, since the performance up to the stoppage was neither pleasing nor supportive. Eliminated in the previous phase of Libertadores, Corinthians needed to win their last two games in the group stage and hope Guarani does not score to reach the knockout stage of the Paulistão.

Tiago Nunes already received the first criticism of the fans

With difficulty in implementing his game system in Timão, the coach was already suffering the first criticisms from the fans. Still, even with nudged during this stoppage, President Andrés Sanchez guaranteed in his speech that Tiago Nunes would remain until the end of the season.

If he did not advance to the quarterfinals of the state, Corinthians would at least have a good period until the Brasileirão to finally adapt to the coach’s style of play. With the pre-season without the ideal period, Tiago and his men would have more time to reach a better level in the national tournament.

Another fact that could help the club until its debut in the competition is the recovery of athletes who were in the medical department. Important players like Danilo Avelar and Ramiro were injured before the stoppage and were recurring absences for the coach. Similarly, left-back Sidcley would get more time to readjust to fitness and be a more viable option in the position, along with young Carlos Augusto and Lucas Piton.

It is totally uncertain how Timão would enter the field for this debut, due to the irregular football presented so far. What is certain is that Tiago Nunes and his men would enter the Brasileirão with the mission of erasing the bad image that was marked at the beginning of the season.

Atlético-GO would be the opponent of the debut this season. Coming from Serie B as the fourth placed last year, the Dragon aims to remain in the national elite. Corinthians has an advantage in the history of the confrontation, but there is balance. There are four wins, one draw and three defeats against the Goiás.

The last clash took place in 2017, for the Brazilian, also in Itaquera. And, to Fiel’s surprise, Atlético-GO did the best. Despite the title that year, Corinthians ended up defeated 1-0, with a goal by defender Gilvan to Dragão.

Because of the stoppage, the entire football department had its vacation in advance for the month of April. With the period already over, the Corinthians squad now lives uncertainty as they do not know how the activities of Brazilian football return. The determination of the authorities of the state of São Paulo is to maintain isolation until May 11. In this way, athletes follow the guidelines of the technical commission to perform physical activities in their respective homes.

See too:

See former players who became managers

Sports Gazette

