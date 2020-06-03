Chicão went far beyond a hitter for Corinthians. The defender played 247 matches for the club and was one of the unofficial captains on the field in the conquests of the Libertadores and the 2012 World Cup.

The ex-defender Chicão, idol of the Corinthians, turns 39 years old this Wednesday. Holder of the black-and-white defense in the main achievements of the beginning of the decade and leader of the squad, he was also in the club’s history for the free kicks.

Born in Mogi Guaçu, in the interior of São Paulo, Anderson Sebastião Cardoso arrived at Parque São Jorge in January 2008, the year in which the team played in the B Series of the Brazilian Championship. He quickly conquered his space and became a reference in the restructuring process of Alvinegro.

Today is the birthday of our eternal quarterback striker! 🖤 Congratulations, idol Chicão’s first goal at Corinthians, he left in the first round of the Brasileirão that year, completing a cross from the area and helping to win 3-2 over CRB, in Pacaembu. Throughout his passage, he was the man with the dead ball in the team and stood out. In all, he has 42 goals in 247 appearances for the club, placing second on the list of defenders, behind only Pedro Grané, who played between the 1920s and 1930s and scored 50 goals. In addition to Serie B, Chicão won the 2012 Club World Cup, the 2012 Libertadores, the 2011 Brasileirão, the 2013 South American Recopa, the 2009 Brazil Cup and the 2009 and 2013 Paulistão. After five seasons, he left Timão and went to Flamengo. Then he went to Bahia and Delhi Dynamos FC, from India, until he retired in 2016.

Sports Gazette