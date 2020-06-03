Chicão went far beyond a hitter for Corinthians. The defender played 247 matches for the club and was one of the unofficial captains on the field in the conquests of the Libertadores and the 2012 World Cup.

The ex-defender Chicão, idol of the Corinthians, turns 39 years old this Wednesday. Holder of the black-and-white defense in the main achievements of the beginning of the decade and leader of the squad, he was also in the club’s history for the free kicks.

Born in Mogi Guaçu, in the interior of São Paulo, Anderson Sebastião Cardoso arrived at Parque São Jorge in January 2008, the year in which the team played in the B Series of the Brazilian Championship. He quickly conquered his space and became a reference in the restructuring process of Alvinegro.

Sports Gazette

