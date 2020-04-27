80 years ago Pacaembu was inaugurated in São Paulo. The stadium would become the home of the big four in the state, especially the Corinthians. In almost 1,700 games, Timão made 391 classics on the field and has a wide advantage against his rivals.

There were 148 Corinthians victories in the clashes against Palm Trees, Saints and Sao Paulo, with 115 more draws and 128 defeats. Alvinegro has a better record against palmeirenses and Santos and is only in a draw against são-paulinos.

In 2005, Corinthians applied one of the most striking goals in its history. At Pacaembu, Timão received Santos for the Brazilian Championship and won 7 to 1, with three goals from Tevez. In addition to the rivalry, the victory helped Alvinegro to win the national title

In the Derbys played at Pacaembu, there are 61 wins and 47 wins, for another 48 draws. The Corinthians scored 227 goals and conceded 220. The classic is the most played game in the history of the stadium, 156 times.

Against Santos, there were fewer games at Paulo Machado de Carvalho, but the advantage is similar. There are 36 Corinthians triumphs against 30 Santos FC and 32 more draws. The capital team scored 149 times and conceded 135 goals.

The only balanced duel at Pacaembu is Majestoso. 51 wins on each side and 35 draws. On goal difference, Timão has a minimal advantage, 220 scored against 219 suffered.

Check the numbers of the classics

Palmeiras x Corinthians

156 games

61 Corinthians wins

48 draws

47 wins for Palmeiras

227 goals from Corinthians

220 goals for Palmeiras

Sao Paulo x Corinthians

137 games

51 wins for São Paulo

51 Corinthians wins

35 draws

219 goals from São Paulo

220 goals from Corinthians

Corinthians x Santos

98 games

36 Corinthians wins

32 draws

Santos wins 30

149 goals from Corinthians

135 goals from Santos

