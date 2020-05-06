With the financial crisis caused by the pandemic of the new coronavirus, the clubs, in addition to failing to earn high amounts of revenue due to the stoppage of the championships, are suffering from the default of some partner-fans. However, the fan of the Corinthians Francisco José Eufrázio de Sousa has nothing to worry about, since he guaranteed Fiel Torcedor’s plan in advance until the year 2027.

Francisco José Eufrázio stated that "going to the game is a priority"

Corinthiano since he was six years old, Francisco told the official website of the club alvinegro that he paid in advance so as not to risk losing a game of Timão. For the freelancer, following the club from the heart has become a priority.

“I always thought about the possibility that one day I will be unemployed or have a problem and not be able to pay. Going to the game is a priority. As I am a self-employed professional, there are days when I have money and there are days that I don’t have. When I was Omni (the company responsible for the Faithful Supporter), I paid four years in a row. When the system changed (in 2019), I saw that I was releasing payment from other years and started paying. I paid one year, I saw that there was one left little more money and paid another, when I went to see I had already paid until 2027. It is a matter of thinking about the future “, he declared.

The fan also said that he became a partner in 2010 and has never abandoned the plan since. “I became a Fiel Torcedor in June 2010. I wanted to go to the Corinthians game against Fluminense and I worked at Banco Santander. A friend of mine who worked there had Fiel Torcedor and asked me if I wanted to go to the game. I had never heard talking about Fiel Torcedor, said yes and he lent me his. At the time he gave me a ticket, I paid and used his card. On the day I went to return his card I already made my account and I’m with her until today. The program is very practical. I receive the e-mail and message on Twitter that opened the ticket sales and many times I’m on the street, but I can book and pay on the ticket or on the card “, he said.

Francisco also listed some of the follies made to attend the Corinthians matches, having even faced health problems on Timão’s game days.

“Before the return game of the 2013 Libertadores Round of 16 against Boca Juniors, I had kidney stones and was unable to operate. With that, I had to walk around with a catheter and, even so, I went to the game. Again was against Nacional, from Uruguay, for the return game of the Libertadores 2016 round of 16, at the Arena. I had to have a gall bladder operation. The game was on a Wednesday and I asked the doctor to score afterwards and he had no schedule. I had to operate the day before the game and went to the game with the points “, explained the fan.

“I’m just not attending the games now because of the pandemic, but I’m going to be in the game both weekend and midweek. I can count on my fingers the games that I didn’t go to Arena Corinthians, which are games that I’m not going to for specific reasons. One game I didn’t play was Corinthians 3 to 2 São Paulo, in the Brazilian Championship on June 11. My mother was hospitalized, I had to take care of her. Another one I didn’t play was Corinthians 2 to 0 Atlético -MG because I had a problem at work. The game is part of my schedule for the day. At the time of the game I don’t answer clients “, he added.

Currently, Fiel Torcedor’s cheapest plan is priced at R $ 199 per year. The most expensive, on the other hand, costs R $ 360 per month;

