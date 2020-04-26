Parque São Jorge had its energy cut this weekend after Corinthians failed to pay the electricity bill for the month of March at its headquarters. The club claims that there was an internal error due to the home office caused by the coronavirus pandemic, and payment was not made. The information was first released by “Gazeta Esportiva” and confirmed by the THROW!.

Parque São Jorge had its power cut due to the lack of payment of the March bill (Photo: Corinthians / Disclosure)

The headquarters has power generators, but they do not meet all needs, even if the club has been closed to members since March 18, following health recommendations from the state of São Paulo to avoid agglomerations and, thus, avoid coronavirus contamination.

By means of an official note posted on its website, Corinthians admitted the power cut and explained that the non-payment has to do with a logistics problem caused by the new work routine in domestic isolation. According to the text, the restoration of supply should be normalized on Monday, as the parties are getting it right.

“Sport Club Corinthians Paulista informs that due to the change in the work routine in the home office due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there was an error due to the rotation of employees and the power supply of its headquarters was suspended. Enel Distribuidora were forwarded last Friday (24th), and the service should be reestablished next Monday (27th) “

On March 25, following measures by Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency), Enel, a company that supplies energy in the state of São Paulo, suspended the cuts for non-payment by residential consumers (rural and urban) and essential services for 90 days. Corinthians, being among the big customers, does not fit the suspension.

