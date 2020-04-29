Corinthians announced, through an internal statement, that Sports Gazette had access, which will reduce up to 70%provisionally the salary of its employees who receive above R $ 3 thousand. Working hours and meal vouchers will also be cut in the same proportion.

Andrés Sanchez understands that wage reduction is better than mass layoff

The club is committed to maintaining the benefits of health care, dental care and food stamps. Whoever is entitled to a transportation voucher will migrate to the telework mode (home-office) and will not receive the aid, temporarily.

The measure must reach priority those employees who are out of work due to the stoppage of sports disputes and the closure of club areas, such as Parque São Jorge, Arena Corinthians and CT Joaquim Grava.

The report found that the alvinegra board intends to impose a different condition for those who are performing their professional activity. These cases will be negotiated individually and the cut must be 50%, that is, 20% less.

The agreement will take effect next Friday, May 1st, and goes until the last day of the month, at first. The extension can happen for more 30 days, if necessary, but also the new agreement can be suspended immediately, if activities are resumed.

Corinthians is committed to working with the unions and competent bodies so that employees receive the Emergency Benefit, paid by the Federal Government and which refers to a proportional table of working hours with unemployment insurance.

The payment of the Emergency Benefit is made 30 days after the conclusion of the agreement. Therefore, employees must have the amounts deposited only at the beginning of June, in the most optimistic scenario.

Before defining the reductions, Corinthians anticipated collective and individual vacations for the month of April, as well as the hour bank compensation. The maintenance of social isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic, however, led the club to this more drastic attitude.

Everything was done with the Sindesporte (Union of Employees of Sports Clubs and in Federations, Confederations and Sports Academies in the State of São Paulo) and Sinpefesp (Union of Physical Education Professionals of São Paulo and Region). THE Sports Gazette also had access to these documents.

Corinthians understands that the scenario is worrying, but believes that this way it can avoid mass layoffs and further harm your employees.

Without football, the club lost 70% of its TV quota revenue, sponsors also suspended payments, not counting the box office revenue, which was destined for the parcels referring to the Arena.

Although the vacation period for the professional football squad ends on the 31st of the current month, next Friday, the corintian board does not believe that the work can be resumed following, given the growth in Covid-19 cases.

In the last week, President Andrés Sanchez even revealed the value of the team’s payroll and did not hide his concern about the situation.

Sports Gazette





.