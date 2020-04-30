Cut decision was announced to employees, directors and managers; players do not undergo reduction

Corinthians announced on Wednesday the reduction of salaries and working hours of its employees. The decision was announced to employees, directors and managers in circular, after being confirmed through an official note. The cut in salaries is 70%. The measure starts to take effect in May.

For now, professional players and youth players have not experienced a reduction in wages. According to Corinthians, however, this may occur after the end of the vacation period, which ends on the 30th. A meeting should define this situation.

“The Club awaits the return of athletes from the vacation period to define how the professional cast of football will contribute to the mitigation of the economic effects of the crisis and the Football Department will manifest itself after meeting with the athletes,” the club said in a statement. official.

To reduce employee salaries, Corinthians will use Provisional Measure 936, issued by the federal government to minimize the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. The legislation allows salaries to be partially cut, with the government paying aid proportional to the amount of unemployment insurance. According to the club, the measure was adopted to avoid layoffs.

“Sport Club Corinthians Paulista informs that it has adopted a series of measures to proportionally reduce working hours and wages based on Provisional Measure No. 936, of April 1, 2020. The initiative applies to all Club employees and aims to to keep the employees’ jobs during the crisis period caused by the covid-19 pandemic “, announced Corinthians.

.