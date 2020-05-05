Adding social club, amateur sports and football, Corinthians closed 2019 with a net revenue of R $ 404.1 million, a result R $ 42.2 million lower than in 2018. According to the financial balance obtained by THROW!, declines in TV rights values and player sales contributed to the difference between the years mentioned above, even though sponsorship increased by 71% from one season to the next,
Even 4% lower than in 2018, TV rights still represent Timão’s highest revenue in 2019 (44% of the total). From one year to the next, the budget fell by R $ 8.784 million. See the table below:
2018 – R $ 197,756,000.00 (42% of the total)
2019 – R $ 188,972,000.00 (44% of the total) – R $ 8,784,000.00 less
(decrease of 4%) Another revenue that deserves mention is that from the sale of players. In this case, however, the difference was much greater. In 2019, Corinthians raised R $ 73.590 million less than in 2018, down 62%. In addition, it represents 11% of the total, against 25% in the previous year.
2018 – R $ 118,859,000.00 (25% of the total)
2019 – R $ 45,269,000.00 (11% of the total) – R $ 73,590,000.00 less
(down 62%)
Sponsorship revenue increased substantially from one year to the next. In 2019, the budget for this resource was R $ 30,447 million higher than in 2018, an increase of 71%, representing 17% of total revenue, against 10% in the previous year. This difference, however, was not enough to compensate for the lack of sale of athletes.
2018 – R $ 42,804,000.00 (9% of the total)
2019 – R $ 73,251,000.00 (17% of the total) – R $ 30,447,000.00 more
(71% increase)
Although the collection of games in the Arena does not go to the coffers, the club accounts for this revenue, which also had an increase, but only 3%.
2018 – R $ 60,573,000.00 (13% of the total)
2019 – R $ 62,366,000.00 (15% of the total) – R $ 1,793,000.00 more
(3% increase)
To close the football revenue, we add the prize amounts, Fiel Torcedor, lotteries and others, which had an increase of 16% from 2018 to 2019, representing something around 4% and 5% of the total collected.
2018 – R $ 18,061,000.00 (4% of the total)
2019 – R $ 20,970,000.00 (5% of the total) – R $ 2,909,000.00 more
(16% increase)
In the income from the social and amateur sports club, only the item “licensing and franchising” fell between 2018 and 2019, earning 8% less. While “other revenues” increased by 160%.
Contribution from members
2018 – R $ 14,243,000.00 (3% of the total)
2019 – R $ 14,866,000.00 (3% of the total) – R $ 623 thousand more
(4% increase)
Commercial holdings
2018 – R $ 6,979,000.00 (1% of the total)
2019 – R $ 8,463,000.00 (2% of the total) – R $ 1,484,000.00 more
(21% increase)
Licensing and franchising
2018 – R $ 9,182,000.00 (2% of the total)
2019 – R $ 8,404,000.00 (2% of the total) – R $ 778 thousand less
(8% drop)
Other revenue
2018 – R $ 1,467,000.00 (less than 1% of the total)
2019 – R $ 3,821,000.00 (1% of the total) – R $ 2,354,000.00 more
(160% increase)
In total, in 2019, revenue from football was R $ 390.8 million (R $ 369.7 million net), against R $ 438 million (R $ 415.3 million net) in 2018. Fall of R $ 47.2 million (R $ 45.6 million net), or 11% less.
2018 – R $ 438,053,000.00 (R $ 415,323,000.00 net)
2019 – R $ 390,828,000.00 (R $ 369,713,000.00 net) – R $ 47,225,000.00 (R $ 45,610,000.00 net) less
(down 11%)
In turn, revenues from the social club and amateur sports, in total, increased compared to 2018. There was an additional R $ 3.7 million (R $ 3.3 million net) in this collection in 2019.
2018 – R $ 31,871,000.00 (R $ 31,053,000.00 net)
2019 – R $ 35,554,000.00 (R $ 34,401,000.00 net) – R $ 3,683,000.00 (R $ 3,348,000.00 net) more
(12% increase)
In total, adding the two parts and comparing the results of 2018 and 2019, it is possible to see the significant drop in revenues from one year to another.
2018 – R $ 469,924,000.00 (R $ 446,376,000.00 net)
2019 – R $ 426,382,000.00 (R $ 404,114,000.00 net) – R $ 43,542,000.00 (R $ 42,262,000.00 net) less
