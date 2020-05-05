Adding social club, amateur sports and football, Corinthians closed 2019 with a net revenue of R $ 404.1 million, a result R $ 42.2 million lower than in 2018. According to the financial balance obtained by THROW!, declines in TV rights values ​​and player sales contributed to the difference between the years mentioned above, even though sponsorship increased by 71% from one season to the next,

With more than R $ 404 million raised, it was not possible to cover expenses in 2019 (Photo: Press Release / Corinthians)

Even 4% lower than in 2018, TV rights still represent Timão’s highest revenue in 2019 (44% of the total). From one year to the next, the budget fell by R $ 8.784 million. See the table below:

2018 – R $ 197,756,000.00 (42% of the total)

2019 – R $ 188,972,000.00 (44% of the total) – R $ 8,784,000.00 less

(decrease of 4%) Another revenue that deserves mention is that from the sale of players. In this case, however, the difference was much greater. In 2019, Corinthians raised R $ 73.590 million less than in 2018, down 62%. In addition, it represents 11% of the total, against 25% in the previous year.

2018 – R $ 118,859,000.00 (25% of the total)

2019 – R $ 45,269,000.00 (11% of the total) – R $ 73,590,000.00 less

(down 62%)

Sponsorship revenue increased substantially from one year to the next. In 2019, the budget for this resource was R $ 30,447 million higher than in 2018, an increase of 71%, representing 17% of total revenue, against 10% in the previous year. This difference, however, was not enough to compensate for the lack of sale of athletes.

2018 – R $ 42,804,000.00 (9% of the total)

2019 – R $ 73,251,000.00 (17% of the total) – R $ 30,447,000.00 more

(71% increase)

Although the collection of games in the Arena does not go to the coffers, the club accounts for this revenue, which also had an increase, but only 3%.

2018 – R $ 60,573,000.00 (13% of the total)

2019 – R $ 62,366,000.00 (15% of the total) – R $ 1,793,000.00 more

(3% increase)

To close the football revenue, we add the prize amounts, Fiel Torcedor, lotteries and others, which had an increase of 16% from 2018 to 2019, representing something around 4% and 5% of the total collected.

2018 – R $ 18,061,000.00 (4% of the total)

2019 – R $ 20,970,000.00 (5% of the total) – R $ 2,909,000.00 more

(16% increase)

In the income from the social and amateur sports club, only the item “licensing and franchising” fell between 2018 and 2019, earning 8% less. While “other revenues” increased by 160%.

Contribution from members

2018 – R $ 14,243,000.00 (3% of the total)

2019 – R $ 14,866,000.00 (3% of the total) – R $ 623 thousand more

(4% increase)

Commercial holdings

2018 – R $ 6,979,000.00 (1% of the total)

2019 – R $ 8,463,000.00 (2% of the total) – R $ 1,484,000.00 more

(21% increase)

Licensing and franchising

2018 – R $ 9,182,000.00 (2% of the total)

2019 – R $ 8,404,000.00 (2% of the total) – R $ 778 thousand less

(8% drop)

Other revenue

2018 – R $ 1,467,000.00 (less than 1% of the total)

2019 – R $ 3,821,000.00 (1% of the total) – R $ 2,354,000.00 more

(160% increase)

In total, in 2019, revenue from football was R $ 390.8 million (R $ 369.7 million net), against R $ 438 million (R $ 415.3 million net) in 2018. Fall of R $ 47.2 million (R $ 45.6 million net), or 11% less.

2018 – R $ 438,053,000.00 (R $ 415,323,000.00 net)

2019 – R $ 390,828,000.00 (R $ 369,713,000.00 net) – R $ 47,225,000.00 (R $ 45,610,000.00 net) less

(down 11%)

In turn, revenues from the social club and amateur sports, in total, increased compared to 2018. There was an additional R $ 3.7 million (R $ 3.3 million net) in this collection in 2019.

2018 – R $ 31,871,000.00 (R $ 31,053,000.00 net)

2019 – R $ 35,554,000.00 (R $ 34,401,000.00 net) – R $ 3,683,000.00 (R $ 3,348,000.00 net) more

(12% increase)

In total, adding the two parts and comparing the results of 2018 and 2019, it is possible to see the significant drop in revenues from one year to another.

2018 – R $ 469,924,000.00 (R $ 446,376,000.00 net)

2019 – R $ 426,382,000.00 (R $ 404,114,000.00 net) – R $ 43,542,000.00 (R $ 42,262,000.00 net) less

