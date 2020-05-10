Official TV of the club published videos with testimonials from players of the female team and the male team, in addition to fans on account of Mother’s Day, celebrated this Sunday

This Sunday, Mother’s Day, Corinthians paid tribute to all mothers with a video published on the club’s official TV, full of testimonials from female and male team players, as well as fans, talking about this important date in the Brazilian calendar.

Corinthians paid tribute to the mothers with a video this Sunday (Photo: Reproduction / Corinthians TV)

Photo: Lance!

– Every time a child is born, a mother is also born – says the sentence that starts the video posted on social media. For the midfielder, the date in 2020 will have a special factor, since his wife recently became a mother.

– Unfortunately in this difficult time that we are going through, many people will not be able to spend that date physically close to their mothers. This year I’m having the opportunity to have a newborn baby and have my wife’s first Mother’s Day, so I’m going to spend a different date, a special date – said Ramiro.

Among the female team players, defender Erika, midfielder Diany and striker Adriana were the ones who sent their testimonies in tributes to their mothers. The midfielder is grateful for the encouragement she received from her mother when she was a child.

– He did not give up on my dream, he took me to the schools, to play with the boys – revealed Diany.

Check out these and other testimonials in the following video:

