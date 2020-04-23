The Brazilian football season was paralyzed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the players did not stop their preparations, especially those who were being treated for injury. At Corinthians the situation is no different and the club has athletes who are in the final stage of recovery during isolation. To update the situation of each one for the fans, the physical trainer Michel Huff spoke with the official TV of Timão.

At the moment, three Corinthians are in transition. They are Ramiro, Danilo Avelar and Léo Santos, who before the competition stopped, just over a month ago, still had no conditions to play and evolved since then, continuing the specific training guided by the physical and medical departments of Alvinegro for this period.

Ramiro had already started training with the ball before the stoppage (Photo: Daniel Augusto Jr./ Ag. Corinthians)

Ramiro suffered a stretch in the ligament of his right knee in a match against Ponte Preta, on January 31, for the Campeonato Paulista. Since then, the midfielder has not returned to the field, but he was already starting work with the rest of the group shortly before the collective training was stopped. So he is already close to being in his physical ideal to return.

– Regarding players who were injured, we have Ramiro, who is in a period very close to working with the group, in fact he was already doing some work with the group. It was a long period, in which he had his injury diagnosed against Ponte Preta, on January 31 and is currently at a very advanced stage – evaluated Huff.

Right at the beginning of Paulistão Danilo Avelar had been diagnosed with a pubalgia, which left him without acting in 2020 until now. With the stop of activities, he extended the time away, but gained more tranquility to recover completely and be ready for when the normal routine of games and competitions were reestablished.

– The player Avelar, who had a pubalgia, was diagnosed in February, but he is already at a very advanced stage and I believe that when we return to work he will be available in the group – explained the fitness professional.

Léo Santos’ situation requires a little more attention. Revelation of the basic categories of Timão, the defender suffered a serious injury in the second half of last year and had to undergo surgery to reconstruct the ligaments of his right knee. With the current stoppage, he, who was already in the final stage of recovery, works to not regress in the process.

– The case of Léo Santos is a player who had a very complicated surgery, he has been training, he has been doing follow-up work with the physiotherapist Caio (Mello), we hope he can return and be part of the group. He is a player with special care, even for all this process that is being done. Let’s wait and hope that he has a good recovery – summarized the physical trainer Michel Huff.

Despite being on vacation until the beginning of next month, recovering players continue the recovery process at their homes, following the guidelines of the medical and physical departments of the club. There is still no definition as to whether, after the rest, the squad will re-present themselves at CT Joaquim Grava, still due to the coronavirus pandemic.

