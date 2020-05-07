This Thursday, Corinthians made the signing of the new contract with defender Leo Santos, revealed by the club’s base categories. The 21-year-old defender signed a bond valid until December 31, 2023. Before the renewal for three and a half years, it would end in September this year.

Léo Santos and Duílio Monteiro Alves duly protected against the coronavirus (Photo: Press Release / Corinthians)

Photo: Lance!

Happy to sign the contractual and injury-free extension that plagued him in 2019, Leo commented on the new phase of his career to Timão’s official website.

– I thank the board, God and everyone at Corinthians. I came from a complicated process, from injuries. The club has always supported and supported me in the treatment, I am very grateful. I am also grateful for the trust they have in me. I hope to return this in the field – he said.

Promoted from the base in 2016, the defender has 41 games played by Timão’s professional, and was recovering from a fractured knee in September 2019. Because of her, he had to undergo surgery, which has kept him from the pitch since. Therefore, it does not hide the desire to return to play.

– I am already recovered from my injuries. I want to get back to training and games as soon as possible and be able to give this answer to show this gratitude to Corinthians – he concluded.

Like his castmates, Léo Santos has been training at home during the social isolation caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The technical commission and the medical department have given special attention to the young man because of the recovery from the injury. The goal is to get him physically ready, since the clinical part he is released.

See too:

To L !, Denilson recalls Henry’s affection for Vasco: ‘I sang the hymn in the shower’