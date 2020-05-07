With a deficit of R $ 177 million last year, a short-term debt of around R $ 240 million and a crisis aggravated by the coronavirus pandemic, Corinthians is looking for alternatives to alleviate the financial problems of this moment. One is to be able to anticipate a part of the payment by Pedrinho, but not necessarily with Benfica but with banks.

The idea is to use the Portuguese club’s payment guarantee to get a loan from a financial institution. The player was sold in March of this year for 20 million euros (R $ 123.4 million in the current price), and the agreement was signed so that this value was divided into four installments. The first in July this year. However, there is an understanding that it will be delayed, as Europeans also feel the effects of the pandemic.

Corinthians will keep 70% of the value and the other 30% will stay with Pedrinho and his manager. Not to mention the bonus of 2 million euros (R $ 11.9 million) that Timão can still receive if the attacking midfielder reaches some goals while playing in Portugal. The exchange variation has benefited the club, which has seen the amount in reais grow by more than R $ 10 million since the announcement of the sale. But the Corinthians plan has encountered barriers in the interest charged by banks for the operation of the loan. In an interview for a live of “Meu Timão” last Tuesday, Andrés Sanchez admitted the importance that this money will have for the club and told about the strategy that is being used to achieve the anticipation of the values. The process, however, is not well advanced.

– Money is very important to settle some accounts that are pending and to have a sigh later, but the banks are also difficult, absurd interest. We are negotiating, but nothing is upfront. We are negotiating, there is still no deadline for the money to enter. The intention is to anticipate the two closest installments – reported the representative of Timão, who also explained the destination of this money:

– Priority is to set some players gloves, set the guarantee fund, pay some more things and at least endure two more months of salary for the club and for the players forward – he concluded.

So far, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Corinthians has suspended the payment of five sponsors and some have reduced their funds by 25%, in addition, TV has not yet paid some dues for broadcast rights and the partner-supporter has lost supporters performing. For these and others, the club cut the players’ wages by 25% for the next month, while the coaching staff and other employees saw a 70% reduction.

