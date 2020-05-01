Corinthians’ board continues to take steps to adapt to the economic crisis in the pandemic that paralyzed football. According Gazeta Esportiva said on Wednesday, the club issued an internal statement to inform the cut in 50% of employees’ salaries. The report had access to the document and found that the employees included in the new reduction are those who continue to work.

The members of the technical committee are included in the cut of half the salary. The notice was forwarded by the alvinegra administration to its employees on Thursday. The working day will also be cut in half, but the club is committed to communicating to the Unions and competent bodies for the Government to pay the Emergency Benefit.

The benefits of medical assistance, dental assistance and food stamps will not be changed. The minimum period for adaptation is one month, with an extension possible for another 30 days.

Corinthians had already announced the 70% cut for May of what its employees who are inactive during the suspension of the games receive. Besides that, the Corinthians team was affected in another cut, of 25% of the salary.

Before defining the reductions, Corinthians anticipated collective and individual vacations for the month of April, as well as the hour bank compensation. The maintenance of social isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic, however, led the club to this more drastic attitude.

Without football matches, Alvinegro lost 70% of TV quota revenue, in addition to the suspension of sponsor payments. The team is still without the box office revenue, which was destined to the parcels related to the Arena.

