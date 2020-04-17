Corinthians has a series of projects to help fight the coronavirus. This Friday, however, the trend followed by the club took another turn, domestic violence against women. Data released by the São Paulo Public Ministry (MPSP) show that there has been a 30% increase in cases since the state adopted isolation measures to contain the spread of the virus.

The number to send the complaints on WhatsApp is (11) 99639-1212 (Disclosure)

In view of this, Timão joined the project “Justiceiras”, conceived by the promoter Gabriela Manssur and whose objective is to eliminate the barriers of displacement in the search for help, in addition to also helping the woman to denounce the aggressor.

– It is a job to inform and guide them. After all, victims of violence are quarantined inside the home, watched by the aggressor and need answers to the most basic questions: ‘What to do?’, ‘Who should I look for?’, ‘Where should I go?’ , ‘Can I solve everything without leaving my home?’ “- explains Manssur, who since March 24 has already treated 150 victims of domestic violence across the country. Between March 17 and 25, 985 complaints were made, against 829 during the the first two weeks of the month, according to the MPSP. The prosecutor also explained that the service is provided by WhatsApp, the victim just needs to fill out a form with the help request and then she will be sent to a specialized volunteer. Finally, she emphasized that the measures protective measures were not affected by the coronavirus.

-We know that that person who already suffers some type of threat becomes even more vulnerable during this period, as he needs to stay at home. Whoever is suffering needs to report it. It is also important to see the possibility that this scenario can provide, for some women, a framework for change and for making new resolutions. This is possible as long as these women are able to master the current situation. Even with the limitations of quarantine, it is important that this woman seek help. This may be a time to overcome this crisis so as not to trigger even greater suffering.

– Justiceiras Project – (11) 99639-1212 (WhatsApp for assistance)

– The São Paulo Public Defender’s Office maintains remote assistance in cases of domestic violence through the numbers: (11) 94220-9995 and 0800-7734340

– It is also possible to contact the Public Ministry of São Paulo at: (11) 3119-9000

– It is possible to be attended in person at Police Stations and Women’s Defense Stations

– Casa da Mulher Brasileira offers face-to-face assistance and is open 24 hours a day. R. Viêira Ravasco, 26, Cambuci, São Paulo. Phone: (11) 3275-8000

– There is also a service called Call 180 – Women’s Service Center. This is a service of the federal government that assists and guides women victims of violence. Calls can be made free of charge.

