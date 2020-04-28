The “Fiel Solidária” initiative, a campaign carried out by a group of Corinthians fans, continues to bear fruit and mobilize big names in the club. This time the campaign page on Instagram brought Basílio, Dinei, Gabriel, Dyego Coelho and Danilo Avelar to the list of Corinthians characters who showed their support and called on fans to continue donating to the most needy in times of the coronavirus pandemic.

As reported by the page, in the last week more than 200 basic baskets were donated to the Jardim Julieta Community, in the North Zone of São Paulo and to the Pacarana Community, East Zone of the São Paulo capital.

In the coming days more deliveries: this Wednesday, 80 baskets will be distributed in Itaquera, and on Thursday other baskets in a children’s shelter, also in the East Zone. Previously, in a short time of the campaign, “Fiel Solidária” had managed to distribute 500 meals on Easter Sunday. So far more than R $ 34.4 thousand have been collected.

To donate, just go to http://vaka.me/986291 and collaborate via credit card or boleto. Athletes, ex-athletes and club officers who identified with the campaign are publicizing the action, which aims to add a total of R $ 300,000. See some testimonials recently added:

Fiel Solidária has mobilized club idols and collected basic food baskets for communities (Photo: Disclosure)

Photo: Lance!

See other testimonials on the campaign’s Instagram profile:

https://www.instagram.com/fielsolidaria/

SERVICE



How to donate:

Kitty: http://vaka.me/986291

Food collection points:

Emporium Nova Benta

Rua Santa Maria, 441 – Tatuapé

Zoo Balance

Rua São Jorge, 185 – Tatuapé

Bakery Poetry

Rua São Jorge, 373 – Parque São Jorge

Locus Park Network

Code of Conduct

Avenida Bernadino de Campos 109

2071 views 100% 1131 views –

Restaurant Praça de Minas

Rua Dr Rafael de Barros 77

Minas Gerais Embassy 1

Rua Cincinato Braga 540

Mining Embassy 2

1660 views 100%

Information:

https://www.instagram.com/fielsolidaria/

See too:

Palmeiras’ top scorers since 2010