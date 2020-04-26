On its official TV, the club selected ten striking defenses, five of which were from Cássio, but the list still includes Dida, Ronaldo Giovanelli, Nei, Walter and Júlio César

Corinthians took advantage of Goalkeeper’s Day to make a special selection of defenders from the recent history of the club and used their official TV on YouTube to publish the ranking that features bids from great archers with Cássio, Dida and Ronaldo Giovanelli. In addition, on his Twitter, Timão mentioned 15 players from the position as the most important among the 113 who wore this shirt.

Who dominated the Top 10 chosen was Cássio, with five great defenses, two of them with enormous significance in Corinthians’ conquests: one in Libertadores-2012 and another in the final of the Club World Cup of the same year. Another that appears on the list more than once is Dida, also saving Corinthians in a World Cup final, in 2000, at Maracanã. Walter, Ronaldo Giovanelli, Júlio César and Nei complete the ranking with a participation each.

Corinthians paid tribute to the great goalkeepers in the club’s history this Sunday (Photo: Reproduction / Corinthians)

This Sunday also, the club, on its Twitter, listed 15 important names of goalkeepers that were marked in the history of Corinthians. Altogether, 113 archers have worn the white shirt since its foundation. They are: Felipe Averna Valente, Casemiro do Amaral, Tuffy, Bino, Cabecion, Gylmar, Ado, Tobias, Jairo, Carlos, Ronaldo Giovanelli, Dida, Júlio César, Cássio and Walter.

See the full thread published by Corinthians:

April 26, 2020

