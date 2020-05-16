After deciding to cut living expenses due to the coronavirus pandemic, the club resumed payments and publicized the action with delivery of about 100 food baskets

Corinthians distributed basic food baskets to 60 families of players in their base categories. The club gave up the initial idea of ​​cutting the allowance it paid in the category and, on Saturday afternoon, announced that it had delivered about 100 food kits.

Corinthians Athletes Training Department distributed basic baskets this Saturday (Corinthians Agency)

The action was carried out by the Athletes Training Department of the club. Deliveries took place on a scheduled basis to avoid crowding. The promise is that, if necessary, more food will be distributed if the quarantine continues – the Government of São Paulo extended the period until the 31st.

– This is another administrative initiative aimed at the well-being of athletes and their families at a time when this assistance can make a difference in the face of the difficulties caused by the coronavirus – said Corinthians, in a note published on its official website about the action.

Initially, the club stopped disbursing the allowance given to athletes in the basic categories. After the decision became public and was widely criticized, Corinthians resumed payments to those without a professional contract. Everyone with a professional relationship had a 25% reduction in salary, as happened with the athletes in the main squad.

