Club admits to taking action more often, while the new coronavirus pandemic lasts

Corinthians announced on Saturday that it distributed about one hundred basic food baskets to family members of athletes from its base divisions. According to the club, approximately 60 families were included in this initiative.

The action was carried out by the Corinthians athlete training department. And the club admits to repeat the action in the coming weeks and months if the coronavirus pandemic and its effects persist.

Corinthians donates basic baskets to families of base players

Photo: Twitter / @Corinthians / Estadão

This month, Corinthians reduced the salaries of its professional players by 25%. The measure also affects athletes from divisions that have professional contracts.

“On Saturday afternoon (16), the Department of Training of Athletes at Sport Club Corinthians Paulista, carried out the distribution of basic baskets for the families of athletes in the smaller categories. Initially, about 100 food baskets were sent to the players’ relatives. on a scheduled basis, to avoid overcrowding at the delivery location. About sixty families have benefited from the club’s initiative, which, if necessary, will make more deliveries if the quarantine persists, “communicated Corinthians.

The club sought to exalt its action as a way of helping the families of young athletes in a time of crisis. “This is another administrative initiative aimed at the well-being of athletes and their families at a time when this assistance can make a difference in the face of the difficulties caused by the coronavirus”, he concluded.

.