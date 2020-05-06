Last Monday, the THROW! had access to Corinthians’ balance sheet for the year 2019. The figures presented in the document draw negative attention, mainly the deficit of R $ 177 million. However it is even more impressive compared to other seasons. If we add the results of the previous four years, it will still be less than the hole caused in the result of the last exercise.

Corinthians had more deficits than 2014 surpluses in its financial statements

Photo: Lance!

The deficit recorded in 2019, in the amount of R $ 177 million, was the largest in the history of the club, surpassing that of 2015 (R $ 97.1 million), which until then carried these negative statuses. The problem, however, is that these losses are not rare in recent years, on the contrary. They are more common than surpluses, which have become an exception in the last six years.

From 2011 to 2019, there were five deficits (2014, 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2019) and four surpluses (2011, 2012, 2013 and 2016). It is worth remembering that in 2011 the president was Andrés Sanchez, in the 2012/2014 triennium it was Mário Gobbi, in the 2015/2017 triennium it was Roberto de Andrade, and Andrés returned to fulfill his mandate between 2018 and 2020. The elections take place in December this year. If we add the financial results of the four years leading up to 2019 (three with a deficit and one with a surplus), we will arrive at the accumulated value of R $ 119.9 million in losses in the period. Even less than what was recorded last season, just an example to get a sense of the size of the negative account shown by Timão’s balance sheet. See the numbers:

2015 + 2016 + 2017 + 2018 = R $ 119,944,000.00 (deficit)

2019 = deficit of R $ 177,020,000.00 (deficit)

In an interview with “Meu Timão”, last Tuesday, Andrés Sanchez attributed the recent deficits to the number of titles won by the club in recent years. Since with each achievement, the squad is valued, requiring contractual renewals and salary increases, and the players to be hired are also more expensive. In addition, he believes that external pressure to always win and make the team stronger makes life difficult for the clubs.

– In the last ten years, which team won the most titles? The other presidents and I also have advantages, the debt is also of the others and mine. It started in 2012 and 2013, it is still today and it has to be right. If the next president doesn’t hire a player next year, he pays everything. The great difficulty of a soccer team is what you do: pressure to hire a high level player, to pay a more expensive player, to make a stronger team and that is expensive. You have been winning everything for ten years and each title is very expensive, the next year everything increases, everyone increases, everyone gets more expensive, and all this makes any football club difficult – analyzed the Corinthians.

See the financial results of Corinthians since 2011:



2011 – R $ 5,320,000.00 surplus

2012 – R $ 7,538,000.00 surplus

2013 – R $ 1,016,000.00 surplus

2014 – deficit of R $ 97,015,000.00

2015 – deficit of R $ 97,084,000.00

2016 – R $ 31,014,000.00 surplus

2017 – deficit of R $ 35,108,000.00

2018 – deficit of R $ 18,766,000.00

2019 – deficit of R $ 177,020,000.00

Accumulated deficit in the decade – R $ 380,105,000.00

