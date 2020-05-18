Defender David Luiz participated in the pre-game orchestrated by Rede Globo in the replay in the 2012 World Cup final between Corinthians and Chelsea, which was shown this Sunday afternoon. Defensive Corinthians, who now plays for Arsenal, was on the pitch at time playing against his heart team. He explained the feeling of defeat and stated that the game was marked in his life.

Corinthians beat Chelsea in the 2012 World Cup final with a Guerrero goal (Disclosure)

Photo: Lance!

– It was a game that was marked in my life and that of all Corinthians fans too. It’s true, I’m a Corinthians fan, I’ve always made that very clear. On this day representing Chelsea, I gave my all, I tried to do my best to become champion, but Corinthians was very well armed. It had a wonderful team and a tremendous crowd that filled Japan and made a difference. We tried to win the game in every way, but Cássio was on a special day, he made wonderful saves. Corinthians had a winning team, they knew how to suffer when they had to suffer and they knew how to kill the game when they had to kill, as they did. (…) It was marked, I was sad because we had a wonderful game and I didn’t win – he said.

However, David revealed that, by the fans of the club, who invaded Japan to have a beautiful party, he was happy with the result of the game.

– I was also happy for everything I know about the history of Corinthians, for the people involved that night, for all the movement of the fans, people who sold the house, sold the car to go and participate in this party, so I had this hint of joy. Also for my job well done, I won a silver ball, but I wanted to win the championship for my manliness and professionalism. In football, we can’t always win, but we have to leave a serious and well-done job on the field – he concluded.

See too:

Editor of L! designs German classic on the return of the Bundesliga