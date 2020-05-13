Biggest winner of Paulista championship, O Corinthians collects several exciting games in the State. This Wednesday, Timão celebrates 19 years of one of the most epic matches in the competition, when he beat Santos 2-1 in the semifinals and qualified for the decision in which he would win his 24th title.

On May 13, 2001, the two teams faced off in a crowded Morumbi. With the best campaign, Peixe had the advantage of a draw after the first leg ended 1 to 1 in the previous week. The duel was heading towards the classification of Alvinegro Praiano with the repetition of the score, but Ricardinho scored in the extra time to guarantee the Corinthians spot.

Santos, even with the advantage of the tie, did not stay behind and went ahead in the 34th minute of the first half, with a header from Renato. Timão, however, reacted quickly and equalized the score in the following minute with Marcelinho Carioca.

In the final stage, the match continued to be busy, but the two teams were unable to balance the nets. With the equality of the marker, the Santos fans already celebrated the classification, but did not have the last card of the rival.

At 47 minutes, Corinthians went to the final attack with Gil on the left. The striker removed the marker from the play and crossed to the entrance of the area. Marcelinho gave a brilliant cut to avoid scoring and Ricardinho appeared from behind to send the bomb and score the goal of Timão’s classification.

Corinthians fans burst with joy, while Santos fans didn’t seem to believe it. Coach Geninho even invaded the field to complain about the time with the referee, but the ball touched the net with exactly five seconds to reach the three minutes of extra time promised by the referee.

The epic victory gave an even more special taste to Timão’s heroic campaign, which in the first phase came to appear in the penultimate position. In the decision, Vanderlei Luxemburgo’s men beat Botafogo-SP and won the Championship title of that year.

