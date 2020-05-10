Exactly six years ago, on May 10, 2014, Arena Corinthians was inaugurated. Popularized as the ‘Casa do Povo’, the Alvinegro stadium held its first major event with the presence of Corinthians fans. The date marked the beginning of the operation of the new white house after 73 years using, among other stadiums, Pacaembu as its headquarters in home games.

Dream of more than 100 years of history, Arena Corinthians began to be projected in 2010, with the announcement made at the centenary party of the club. Construction began in May 2011 and lasted for about three years.

To inaugurate the Arena, a game was held between workers who worked on the construction of the stadium, on May 1st of that year, with limited entrance only for guests. Its second test event, however, was the official opening, on May 10, six years ago.

Club idols were on the pitch for the opening of the Arena in 2014 (Photo: Rodrigo Coca / Ag. Corinthians)

On the occasion, 104 former Timão players were invited to participate in the event. With the presence of 17 thousand fans, six 15-minute games were played between great stars of the black history.

The first match reserved a special moment for the fans. The team that played with the striped shirt suffered a penalty, which could be the first goal of the stadium. Even playing on the opposing team, Rivellino was in charge of the collection. Reizinho do Parque charged with category, as usual, and scored the first goal of Arena Corinthians.

Idols as of all generations played that day. Players such as Wladimir, Edílson, Zé Maria, Rincón, Vampeta, Luizão, Ataliba, Zé Elias, among others, entered the field with the white (1st uniform), striped (2nd uniform) and yellow (3rd shirt of that year, in honor) to the Brazilian team). Marcelinho Carioca, who also participated in the event, still scored a beautiful free kick, his specialty, at one of the highlights of that party.

After the game of the idols, the inauguration in an official match would happen eight days later, when Timão would receive Figueirense for the Brazilian Championship, and was defeated by 1 to 0, by the Brasileirão. And almost a month later, the stadium would host the opening of the FIFA World Cup, which had the match between Brazil and Croatia, with a 3-1 victory and the presence of 62 thousand people.

Sending their games in their new home, Corinthians has been champion five times so far: it won the titles of the Brazilian Championship in 2015 and 2017 and the Paulista Championship of 2017, 2018 and 2019.

