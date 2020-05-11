The Casa do Povo tour – the guided tour experience at Arena Corinthians – completes three years and announced on Monday (11) the sale of promotional tickets for when the restrictions imposed by the coronavirus are over. Those who buy between today and May 16 may take three companions for free.

Corinthians Arena Tour launched promotion for the return of activities after pandemic

Photo: Lance!

The ‘four for one’ combo, valid for those who purchase the ticket in the entire category, allows the scheduling of the visit for up to six months after the resumption of the tour schedule. The lot of tickets in this category will be limited.

Interested parties must access the official website and purchase the tickets with the symbolic date “December 31”. As soon as the reopening of Casa do Povo is defined, buyers will be able to reschedule the tour for the desired date, within a period of six months, through official channels.

– We want to keep the fans close and aware that they will have an even better experience. Making this promotion is a way of saying that we will be firm and strong here when the outbreak passes and we are safe to have our events again – said Gabriel Dolce, manager of the Casa do Povo tour.

Service

Tickets can be purchased on the site tour.arenacorinthians.com.br, in the amount of R $ 45 from Wednesday to Friday, and R $ 65 on weekends and holidays. Students, seniors, and teachers, blood donors and children aged 4 to 12 pay half-price. Children from 0 to 3 years old do not pay.

# PROMOTION – ANNIVERSARY 3 YEARS

A fan who purchases tickets from 11/5/2020 to 5/16/2020 (in the entire category only) may take 3 (THREE) escorts for free on their visit, within a six-month interval after the reopening of the Tour (if the authorities determine the closing in the future, the term will be extended). Limited lot.

To access promotional tickets, visitors must select the date of December 31 and the day they intend to visit (weekday or weekend and holiday). The rescheduling will be announced as soon as the tour’s reopening date is defined and must be done through the following channels:

– Telephone: (11) 3152 4000

– Whatsapp: (11) 99670 0406

– E-mail: atendimentoarena@sccorinthians.com.br

See too:

The players who wore Real’s shirt and you may not even remember