Corinthians reported on Thursday the reduction of salaries of its professional cast by 25%. The cut started to take effect in May and was taken due to the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic. According to the club, the action was taken after a meeting between the board and the players.

“Sport Club Corinthians Paulista informs that, due to the interruption of activities and as part of the series of measures that have been adopted for financial adequacy to the new Brazilian economic reality in this period to face the crisis caused by the covid-19, the Football Directorate , after meeting with the athletes, decided, with the full and unrestricted support of the group, for a reduction, at this moment, of 25% in the remuneration from the month of May, based on the specific legislation applicable to the category. faced all over the world, the players are willing to keep the negotiation channel open “, stated Corinthians in an official note.

The club stresses that it expects the evolution of the pandemic and its effects to assess the continuity of this measure and the adoption of others. “The measures will be reassessed, jointly, according to the prospect of resumption of sporting events with due authorization from public health authorities,” he said.

The decision of the board of Corinthians affects the salary registered in the work card, but not the amount related to the image rights of the professional cast. The cut in salaries of the technical commission was 70%. Athletes from the grassroots divisions and the women’s soccer team have yet to be reached by the measures. Last Wednesday, the club had also reported a 70% reduction in the salaries and working hours of its employees.

