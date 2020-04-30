The almost five tons of food were donated by Banco BMG, the club’s master sponsor, in the action #ResenhaAlvinegra, a series of charitable lives with Corinthians idols

Corinthians and Banco BMG, the club’s master sponsor, will deliver this Friday 500 basic food baskets to two communities in the East Zone of São Paulo. The donation of almost five tons of food, made possible by the bank, was the kick-off of the #ResenhaAlvinegra action.

Corinthians and BMG deliver 500 basic baskets this Friday, in the East Zone of SP (Photo: Disclosure / Corinthians)

This initiative consists of a series of charitable lives that has brought together Corinthians idols in order to collect basic food baskets and help communities impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The action is part of the campaign #FeitoDeResponsa by Meu Corinthians BMG together with the club.

To make a donation to the campaign you need a deposit identified with the full name (or corporate name) and CPF / CNPJ for the account:

BANK BMG 318

Agency: 0005

C / C: 6049101-6

FAVORED: SPORT CLUB CORINTHIANS PAULISTA

CNPJ: 61.902.722./0001-26

Delivery of basic food baskets by the Social Responsibility department of Corinthians takes place in the morning at the Esmaga Sapo community, close to Parque São Jorge, and at Cohab José Bonifácio, in Itaquera. The action is yet another initiative by Corinthians to mitigate the effects of COVID-19. The club recently donated personal protective equipment to the staff at the Santa Marcelina hospital, also in Itaquera.

This Thursday, the guest of #ResenhaAlvinegra is Ronaldo Giovanelli, goalkeeper of record games defending the goal of Timão, with 602 matches. The live can be followed by YouTube, Corinthians TV Play and the club’s profiles on social networks, in addition to asking questions using the hashtag above.

