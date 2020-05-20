Corinna Larsen is known on the international jet set under the name of her ex-husband Zu Sayn-Wittgenstein, of which he never wanted to strip, although by law he could no longer use it, was the woman who put the Spanish monarchy in check, after being the mistress of today’s king emeritus, Juan Carlos I for eight long years.

The pretty blonde German businesswoman, with a body of heart attack soon captivated the seductive sovereign when they met in 2006, at a banquet in honor of the monarch when he visited Ditzinge, a town located in southern Germany.

That greeting was enough and a conversation for the couple – that takes a difference of 26 years– It began a romance that the Spanish press could never speak of or catalog by name by force majeure ruled by the Royal Household. “The dear friend” of the king, thus she was known, although she was treated like the queen consort.

Photo / Pinterest

According to the website La Razón, the businesswoman was a fortune hunter who left a prince – a German aristocrat – for a king when she met Letizia’s father-in-law. “The beautiful Corinna moved like a fish in the water between the German upper class and the jet set. Intelligent, ambitious and with sophisticated tastes (..) ”.

Vanity Fair magazine talks about biography of king Juan Carlos titled ‘The king before the mirror’ that details the first triennium of the reign of Felipe and Letizia, after the accelerated abdication of their father. In these chapters the main protagonist is Corinna, like the foreigner who managed to stagger a monarchy in times of institutional and economic crisis.

According to this book, the German was a woman “with fits of fury”, who after a long relationship, demanded a statement from the queen consort, which although the story assures that it was not given, reality reveals to everyone’s eyes that it was all otherwise.

A parallel royal family formed King Juan Carlos

Recently, a well-known magazine dared to publish and speak without lukewarm cloths about the “love story” between the couple of Corinna and Don Juan Carlos. The cover of ‘Poin de Vue’ addresses the issue that led to the crisis to the Spanish monarchy, as published by Vanitatis magazine.

The European magazine details that Corinna moved in 2009, with her son Alexander two kilometers from the La Zarzuela palace, to a residence called La Angorilla, National Heritage located in the El Pardo mountain. By express orders of the king, improvements were made to receive the new guest with royal privileges.

The French publication described an idyllic and very romantic life between the businesswoman and the king, living as a family, in which Juan Carlos filled the son and his new love with gifts and luxuries.

Already in February 2006, Corinna’s image was captured in official photographs. The first It was getting off the plane of the Spanish Forces, when he traveled with the king to Germany, which was eloquent about their relationship. He was seen stepping on the red carpet, a few steps from the sovereign.

Photo / Pinterest

That same year, a second photograph at the Laureus awards ceremony, He left clear accounts that the royal family knew and accepted the role that Juan Carlos had given to his ‘sentimental partner’.

Photo / Pinterest

The breakup of Corinna and King Juan Carlos precipitated by a hunt

The admiration, the blind and unbridled love that the king showed to Corinna Larsen, culminated years after the scandal that reached public opinion and took all the slip made against the crown and queen sofia, who was considered the second in her husband’s clandestine love story.

Photo / Pinterest

Corinna herself planned a dream trip to an African country. And it was in April 2012 in Botswana, when an accident occurred in which the king fractured his hip, while on vacation and after hunting an elephant, which forced him to be transferred urgently to Spain for an operation.

Photo / Pinterest

The Royal House could not hide anything else about the romance that all the Spanish people knew, so a repentant king Juan Carlos publicly apologized after leaving the hospital: “I’m so sorry, I’m wrong, and it won’t happen again“Promised the husband of Queen Sofia.

Photo / Pinterest

Following corruption allegations against the knowledgeable businesswoman, Corinna is currently involved in a judicial investigation in Switzerland. But the rancor and his desire for revenge against his old love, has made it announce that will sue the King Emeritus in UK, for harassment and intimidation, since he alleges that the Spanish intelligence agency maintains an investigation into his life.

