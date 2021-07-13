Coria stayed with the Argentine duel in Sweden

This Tuesday, in the Argentine duel that took place at the ATP 250 in Bastad, Sweden, Federico Coria defeated Francisco Cerúndolo in two sets, with a double 6-4, in just 57 minutes of play. With this victory, the 29-year-old tennis player born in Rosario advanced to the round of 16 of the contest.

Federico Coria advanced to the round of 16 of the ATP 250 in Bastad, Sweden. (Photo: Christophe)

Fede Coria, ranked 77th in the world rankings, played a great game in which he had 69% of points won in the first serve, an ace and converted only a double fault. In the round of 16 he will face Italian Marco Cechinatto (82nd), who last Monday beat Frenchman Richard Gasquet (52nd), 6-2, 5-7, 6-3.

Francisco Cerúndolo, Argentine tennis player. (Photo: Christophe Archambault)

The last champion of the Salzburg Challenger last Sunday in Austria, just beating Coria, was the Argentine Facundo Bagnis, who also played the ATP 250 in Bastad on Tuesday but was eliminated after losing to Spanish Roberto Carballes Baena (97th) 6-2 and 6-4, after an hour and a half of play. He will face Italian Fabio Fognini (31st), who enters the table directly in the round of 16.

Facundo Bagnis was eliminated from the ATP 250 in Bastad, Sweden. Photo: Alberto Valdes

ATP 500 from Hamburg

Another Argentine who won this Tuesday was Federico Delbonis in the ATP 500 in Hamburg, Germany, and He advanced to the round of 16 after beating Chinese Zhizhen Zhang 6-1, 5-7, 6-4.

Federico Delbonis advanced to the round of 16 of the ATP 500 in Hamburg, Germany, after beating Chinese Zhizhen ZHang. Photo: YOAN VALAT.

The Azuleño located in 48th place in the world ranking beat the Chinese in two hours and a quarter of a game over the German brick dust, where he had 71% of points earned on the first serve, five aces and converted six double faults.

In the round of 16, Delbo will play against Spanish Albert Ramos (41st), who will enter the tournament directly in that round. Both met 11 times with seven wins for the Argentine, the last this year at the Masters 1000 in Madrid, and four for the Spanish.

