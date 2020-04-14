Surely, Guillermo Coria be one of the best players in beaten history without a Roland Garros, a debt that can no longer be paid but that in the common of the arguments of all tennis fans feels like such. The Argentine was one of the best players on the surface at the time, and why not say it, in terms of the game, in history, in his proper position, away from the big winners. He left memorable matches against Rafa Nadal and was also able to celebrate a victory of enormous prestige against a certain Andre Agassi.

In one of his last appearances in the media, on the podcast ‘Cambio de Lado’, Guillermo spoke precisely of that meeting, one that was a turning point in his career, and that, in a way, created a certain tension between him and the one in Las Vegas. Coria says that “the meeting with Agassi on the main track in Roland Garros I remember with great joy. He was my idol as a child and having him on the other side of the net in my favorite tournament was very impressive. I remember that I was breaking up in the first set, and when I got nervous I lost the set. After losing the set I mentioned before, I realized that I had to continue on the path that had started and that had worked for me, I had to forget who was on the other I end up playing the best game of my career, winning and making a decisive click for my career. I remember that people began to recognize me much more people on the street, appear more in the media. That game was a fundamental break in my career”.

The ‘Magician’ relates that until that moment, Agassi severely punished the South American on hard courts. “We came from playing on fast tracks. In Australia I had to withdraw because it was loaded with blisters and with the track so hot it was impossible for me to play. And in Cincinnati, previously, the game didn’t last an hour, it gave me a tremendous review. At that time I respected him a lot. But that season, in 2003, we agreed on a training session, and that was all normal. We played a few games in those last few minutes. I won those games for him and that’s when I lost some of that respect to play looser. ”

The most interesting part of the talk comes when Guillermo reveals what happened as a result of his victory over André at Roland Garros 2003. Agassi’s physical trainer told Coria this. “The funny thing is that since that Roland Garros, Agassi never wanted to train with me again because he said that because of that training I had lost respect for him on the track. Gil Reyes, his physical trainer, told me. Another curious situation was that every 2 or 3 months I wondered how much I was weighing. I did not understand why it was until one day in Madrid I asked Reyes and he told me the truth. “Every six months we meet with the entire work team and analyze what is the best that each player has and work is being done to ensure that André can acquire these virtues. And he was obsessed with your speed and coordination, he says that you are very fast and you get very well at every ball. So he wants to get to your weight to see if he can do that. ‘ I tell him that this is impossible. It was kind of amazing to find out about that. “

.