Coria receives Conil on the second day

04/13/2021 at 8:01 PM CEST

The Coria receives this Wednesday at 20:00 the visit of the Conil in the Guadalquivir Stadium during their second game in the Second Phase of the Third Division.

The Coria He faces the match of the second day with the intention of adding more points to his classification table after having drawn 0-0 against the Cabecense in his last game.

For his part, the Conil was imposed on La Palma CF 1-0 during their last match of the competition, with a goal of Basin, so he looks forward to his visit to the stadium of Coria.

The two rivals have met before in the Guadalquivir Stadium, in fact, the numbers show seven wins and a draw in favor of the Coria. In turn, the locals have a total of eight consecutive games undefeated against this rival in the Second Phase of the Third Division. The last match they played on Coria and the Conil in this tournament it was in November 2019 and ended with a 3-0 result in favor of the visitors.

Analyzing the qualifying table of the Second Phase of Third Division we can see that the visiting team is ahead of the Coria with a difference of seven points. The Coria He arrives at the meeting with 16 points in his locker and occupying eighth place before the game. For his part, Conil it has 23 points and ranks second in the competition.