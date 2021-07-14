Coria got into Bastad’s rooms

Federico Coria (77º) advances steadily in the Bastad ATP 250 And this Wednesday he gave a new show of character to reverse a bad start, stay with the victory and get into the quarterfinals in Sweden. On a good level, the Rosario won against the Italian Marco Cecchinato (82º) by 4-6, 6-4 and 6-3.

In a very changeable first set, in which they broke serve five times, fUltimately it was the Italian who took advantage and won 6-4. However, from there Coria began to control the game and had no problems taking the victory after two hours and 10 minutes of play.

Coria, what he came from surpassing the Argentine Francisco Cerúndolo (116º), now he will face the Chilean Cristian Garin (18th), who won by a double 6-3 against the Spanish Pedro Martínez (95th). This duel has only one antecedent in ATP tournaments and It was a victory for Garín 2-6, 6-3 and 7-5, in the quarterfinals of the ATP of Rio de Janeiro 2020.

The Swedish ATP of Bastad, which has the title as the top favorite Norwegian Casper Ruud (16th), consecrated champions throughout its history to two Argentines: Mariano zabaleta in the 2003 and 2004 editions, and Carlos Berlocq in 2013. The contest is held on brick dust and distributes 481,270 euros in prizes.

