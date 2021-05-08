Coria get the victory against Cabecense (2-0)

05/08/2021 at 9:03 PM CEST

The Coria added three points to his scoreboard after winning 2-0 against him Cabecense this saturday in the Guadalquivir Stadium. The Coria wanted to improve his situation in the tournament after losing the last match against the Bows by a score of 2-1. Regarding the visiting team, the Cabecense came from beating 1-0 at home to La Palma CF in the last game held. After the game, the Cordoba team is seventh, while the Cabecense It is fourth after the end of the game.

The match got off to an unbeatable start for the home team, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal from eleven meters. David feito in the 18th minute, ending the first half with a 1-0 in the light.

In the second period came the goal for him Coria, who put more land in between thanks to a goal from Revelry shortly before the end, specifically in 1990, thus ending the confrontation with a final result of 2-0.

At the moment, the Coria is left with 23 points and the Cabecense with 25 points.

The next commitment of the Second Phase of Third Division for the Coria is against him Conil, Meanwhile he Cabecense will face the Castilleja CF.

Data sheetCoria:Navajas, David Feito, Jesus Gonzalez, Cabana, Gonzalo, Curro, Dani Romero (Gordillo, min.75), Owono, Rafael Toro (Camacho, min.58), Acosta (Diego, min.65) and Ndour (Jarana, min. .75)Cabecense:Iván Casas, Francis, Jose Mari, Dani Marín, Torres, Alonso, Carlos García, Leon, Fran Ganfornina, John and LuismiStadium:Guadalquivir StadiumGoals:David Feito (1-0, min. 18) and Jarana (2-0, min. 90)