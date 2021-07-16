Coria advanced to the semifinals in Bastad

Argentine tennis player Federico Coria hit a hit this Friday by qualifying for the ATP 250 semifinal in Bastad, Sweden, after beating Chilean Cristian Garin in three sets 6-4, 4-6 and 6-2. Coria, 77th in the ATP ranking, started very deep in the game taking advantage of some physical problems of his rival, who is ranked 18. Although he lost in the second he was able to recover on time and was vastly superior in the third.

Federico Coria during the match against Cristian Garín at the ATP 250 in Bastad, Sweden.

The Argentine managed to excel in the first set, where he did not give a break to the rival causing him a lot of annoyance. In the second set, seven of the ten games played were breaks. Garín got ahead but Coria managed to equalize it, although the Chilean managed to break it to close the set with a 6-2. But far from being frustrated, the Rosario went to the third set with his best level, leaving the Chilean without being able to do anything where he was vastly superior and won 6-2, taking the victory that put him in the semifinal of the contest.

Federico Coria at the ATP 250 in Bastad, Sweden.

This confrontation between the Argentine and the Chilean was the third officially. In the previous two, Garín had taken the victory in a very tight way, so in these rooms Bastad was the favorite, but Coria surprised everyone and eliminated him.

Semifinal

In the semifinal, Coria will face the German Yannick Hanfmann, where he will fight for a place in the final of the contest on Saturday 17 at 8.00 in our country. The German comes from beating Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech, for which he reached his third semi-final in an ATP tournament after Gstaad 2017 and Kitzbühel 2019, of which he did not lose any. However, Federico Coria will enter the match as a favorite this time.

