Cori Gauff wins her second title in Parma

The american Cori gauff, third favorite, won this Saturday the second title of his career by winning the final of the tournament Parma to china Qiang Wang, sixth, by 6-1 and 6-3.

The young Gauff, 17 years old and ranked 30th in the WTA rankings, she added her success in Parma to that achieved in Linz two years ago. The Florida player needed only 76 minutes to beat the oriental player, whom she had never faced before and who played her sixth final. He only won two, in Nanchang and Guangzhou.

The American underlined her skill on clay with solvency. After reaching the semifinals in Rome last week he achieved success in Parma, on the eve of the launch of Ronald Garros.