We thought that at this point in the trip we would no longer have last minute surprises with casualties for the Tokyo Olympics 2021, but some are still missing. Cori gauff He shared a few hours ago on social networks his positive for COVID-19 after landing in Japan, a reality that leaves him out of the Olympic event. Bad luck for the American, who has her whole life ahead of her to live this experience.

—- ❤️ —- pic.twitter.com/lT0LoEV3eO – Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) July 18, 2021