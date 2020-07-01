Having the head furnished is an expression widely used in the world of sports, especially to try to guess in early talents an early preparation for the world that is coming upon them. It sounds like a done phrase but it is usually well used in the vast majority of cases, such as Cori Gauff, the big star of the future, who chatted with the BBC about his new life, close to the spotlight, and the management of pressure on and off the court.

– The American spoke about the pressure in different layers.

“I went from probably 30,000 followers to 500,000 overnight, and I got a lot of recognition from really famous people around the world. It’s something I’m not used to yet. My parents always taught me to stay calm in those moments. and remembering that pressure is a privilege. I feel pressure, but not so much because of my results, but because I always pressured myself on the court. Lately I haven’t felt pressure to win, but pressure to have fun and make sure I play the right way. “

– The young American, who has two younger brothers, acknowledges that she is trying to set an example for them for tomorrow.

“My determination to win is one thing that always motivates me, and also for my brothers, to inspire them to get up and work hard. I know they admire me, so I try to be a good example. Every time I go to a tournament, they I wonder what they want. In Australia, my younger brother Cameron said he wanted a shark tooth necklace and my other brother, 12-year-old Cody, asked for 10% of my prize money. It’s very money oriented, which is not good. “

– In recent weeks, Cori has had no qualms about supporting the fight against racism, despite her young age.

“I’m just myself, I really don’t focus on the cameras. I’m just myself and I hope that works. No matter how big or small your platform is, you must use your voice. I’m ready to get back on track and travel again. I like to travel more than I like to stay home. “