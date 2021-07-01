Cori Gauff takes the place of the round of 32 at the expense of tennis player Elena Vesnina

07/01/2021 at 6:15 PM CEST

The American tennis player Cori gauff, number 23 of the WTA and seed number 20, fulfilled the forecasts when winning in the thirty-second finals of Wimbledon in one hour and sixteen minutes by 6-4 and 6-3 to Elena Vesnina, Russian tennis player, number 370 in the WTA. With this result, the American will be in the round of 32 at Wimbledon.

The statistics about the match show that Gauff managed to break his opponent’s serve 4 times, achieved a 65% effectiveness in the first service, committed 5 double faults and won 63% of the service points. As for the Russian player, she managed to break her rival’s serve on one occasion, obtained a 67% effectiveness, made 4 double faults and managed to win 58% of the service points.

The American player will be measured in the round of 32 of the tournament with the winner of the match between the Slovenian Kaja juvan and the French tennis player Clara Burel.

The celebration of the tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) occurs between June 21 and July 11 on outdoor grass. A total of 237 players participate in the tournament, of which 128 go to the final among those who qualify directly, those who have been surpassing the previous phases of the championship and those invited.