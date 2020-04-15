The confinement of the professional circuit has not only frozen the players, but also their records. We will never know what I would have been capable of Cori Gauff At 16 years old in a season where everyone was waiting for his final confirmation and, since we cannot go forward in time, today we will have the luxury of going back to the past. How was the American’s path to reach the world top 50? She tells it herself on the blog Behind the racquet, where he shakes all the fears and worries that have accompanied him in that time.

One of the realities that Gauff found most difficult to understand was that of be different from others, even if it was a positive way to make a difference. “I’ve always wondered how much better or worse my life would be without tennis. With all that this sport has given me, I can’t imagine my life being better without it. Sometimes I have found myself very busy comparing myself with others, most of my friends lead a normal life in high school, I felt that they seemed very happy being ‘normal’, I even came to love that for a while, until I understood that none of them were so happy as he showed his social networks. It took me about a year to get over that idea, ”recalls the Delray Beach native.

“My parents did a great job trying to get you to do ‘normal’ things during my childhood. I still like to dance, go see my friends, or spend time at home with them. Now i think this lifestyle that I lead is perfect for me, but it is not for everyone ”, continues Coco about his adaptation to adult life. “Traveling is never easy, I have two younger brothers and we are all very close, but it hurts me every time I leave them behind. I miss the birthday of one of them very much because it always coincides with Roland Garros. At the same time, I am very lucky to have them, they are not jealous at all because I receive more attention, they understand perfectly what I do. ”

It was the price to pay for being better than the others, although at an age that no one expected. “Throughout my life, I was always the youngest to do certain things, which was sometimes treated with great exaggeration. I felt a kind of pressure to do everything on the fast track. Once that was over, that was when I started getting the results I wanted, I mean just before Wimbledon 2018, when I was struggling to find out if this was what I really wanted. The results were always there, that was not the problem, but I discovered that I did not enjoy doing what I loved the most. I realized that I should start playing for myself and not for other people ”, reflects on his experience.

“For a year I was really depressed, it was the hardest season of my career. When you’re in that dark mindset, you never look on the bright side of things, which makes everything so much more difficult. I knew I wanted to play tennis, but I didn’t know how I wanted to do it. So far did that thought go that I even considered stopping for a full year to focus on my life. Obviously, not doing it was the right decision, but I was close to not going in that direction. I was lost, confused, and thinking too much about what others were doing. It took me many moments of sitting, reflecting, crying, but I came out stronger than ever from that. And most importantly, knowing me better than before ”, he values ​​his 16 years of age.

From that moment, Gauff discovered who he was, which brought him peace in his day to day. “Everyone asks me how I stay calm on the court and I think it is because, after a long time, I finally accepted who I am. Now when I’m on the court, I’m really grateful to be out there. I have seen other younger girls come up to me saying that they have picked up a racket for the first time thanks to me. It surprises me, since that’s how I got into the sport. One of the most important things in this sport is to break barriers but, at the same time, I also don’t like to be compared to Venus or Serena. The first because I am not yet at their level and, second, because it is not fair for them to be compared to someone who has just arrived. I still see them as my idols, so we shouldn’t be in the same group, although I want to get where they are. They are the two women who mark my path, but I can never be them, without them I would never have thought of practicing this sport due to the low volume of African-Americans that the tour had ”, she says with the improper maturity of a girl her age.

Such has been the scope of Gauff in the 2019 season that she herself has not just seen herself as a benchmark. Although it is. “I’m getting used to people seeing me as a role model. It adds a little pressure to know that people are watching every move I make, but now it’s easier because it’s just me, I don’t play a role that people agree with. I don’t feel like a switch or the like has to react. At first I thought it had to be perfect, something I overcame looking for in the depths of my soul. Since then, I have had much more fun training and playing games. In 2018 I got to wake up and not want to play, but I quickly realized and knew how to stop that trend. I have a good circle of friends and family that I have always kept limited, I am very careful with the people who are close to me, who helped me in the most difficult moments. Even with them it took me a while to express my true emotions, but once I learned how to do it, everything was easier ”, he concludes.

