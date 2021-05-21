Cori Gauff and Qiang Wang will bid for the title in Parma

The American Cori Gauff, third seed, and the Chinese Qiang Wang, sixth, will bid for the title of the Parma tournament after overcoming their respective commitments to the Czech Katerina Siniakova and the North American Sloane Stephens.

The young girl Gauff, 17 and located in the 30th position of the WTA ranking, face in the Italian competition his second final after the one he won in Linz two years ago. The Florida player needed three sets and two hours and eight minutes to beat Siniakova, 7-5, 1-6 and 6-2.

Opposite will have Cori Gauff to the china Wang what stop the reaction of the American Sloane Stephen. The eastern player won 6-2 and 7-6 (3) in one hour and 46 minutes.

Wang, who successfully won the first set, had to react in the second to the improvement of Stephens, winner of the US Open in 2017 and a finalist at Roland Garros in 2018.

Be the sixth final for the Chinese tennis player who has two titles, in Nanchang and Guangzhou, both in 2018, and three lost finals, in Hong Kong, Zhuhai and Ningbo.