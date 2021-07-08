Corey Stoll would return as Yellow Jacket for Ant-Man 3

One of the films announced for Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is the sequel to “Ant-Man and the Wasp.” The film will conclude the story that began with “Ant-Man: Ant Man” (2015), and will prepare the ground for new adventures. Not only do we know that Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton) will assume her secret Stature / Stature identity in this film, but Jonathan Majors will appear as Kang The Conqueror, the mythical Marvel Comics character, master of the timeline. Despite everything, there may be a surprise or two.

On the latest Vanity Fair podcast as they discuss the latest released episode of Loki, you can see our review here, Joanna Robinson says that Corey Stoll to return “somehow” as Darren Cross / Yellowjacket in “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The last time we saw this character was in the first Ant-Man movie, during his confrontation with Scott Lang, who shrinks to subatomic size to destroy Yellowjacket’s suit, causing it to collapse in on itself crushing the limbs of Yellowjacket. Cross until it is reduced to a subatomic size. While the facts of the film suggest that the character has died, director Peyton Reed toyed with the idea that the character can stay alive.

It should be remembered that this past May, Evangeline Lilly was able to break this surprise in a post on Instagram that she later deleted. So can we talk about the return of Darren Cross now?

According to the book The Art of Ant-Man and the Wasp, one of the ideas that came up for the film was that Janet van Dyne was updating her costume while she was trapped in the Quantum Realm for more than 30 years, and that one of the last updates she made was using the remains of Yellowjacket’s costume. , which indicates that Cross did not survive. However, you never know in the Marvel Universe, and Marvel Studios may have discovered a way to bring Yellowjacket back. We can only wait.

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” has a premiere scheduled for February 17, 2023. Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer and Michael Peña will return in their roles. The film will re-introduce Cassie Lang with a new actress, Kathryn Newton who replaces Emma Fuhrmann. The main villain is expected to be Kang the Conqueror, played by Jonathan Majors.

Via information | Vanity Fair Podcast