Corey Seager took batting practice and Dodgers have advances from Max Muncy

Shortstop Corey seager and first baseman Max Muncy of the Dodgers were taking batting practice before the game of the MLB.

Corey seager who fractured his right hand due to a hit, was expected to spend much more time off the field in the MLBHowever, his injury progressed faster than normal.

Dave Roebrts said that Corey seager He was going to hit BP before the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, his defense has been practicing it at full steam with the glove because he did not have the cast in his left hand, he just has to refine his shot a little more.

Seager could be sent to a minor league venue early next week to begin his rehabilitation prior to returning to the majors. However, he himself said that he wants to do a few things first before going there, like improving his leg speed.

Here the reports:

#Dodgers Dave Roberts said Corey Seager has checked all the boxes and should go on a rehab assignment early next week. – Bill Plunkett (@billplunkettocr) June 18, 2021

#Dodgers Corey Seager said he still has a couple things he’d like to do before going on a rehab assignment – “velo machine” work to get ready for velocity, “maybe a live AB or two” here in Arizona. All has gone well in his recovery so far. Some soreness in his hand but “no pain” – Bill Plunkett (@billplunkettocr) June 19, 2021

While Max Muncy is the team’s home run and walk leader, he could be available for the upcoming series against the San Diego Pdres.