Corey Seager took batting practice and Dodgers have advances from Max Muncy

Shortstop Corey seager and first baseman Max Muncy of the Dodgers were taking batting practice before the game of the MLB.

Corey seager who fractured his right hand due to a hit, was expected to spend much more time off the field in the MLBHowever, his injury progressed faster than normal.

Dave Roebrts said that Corey seager He was going to hit BP before the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, his defense has been practicing it at full steam with the glove because he did not have the cast in his left hand, he just has to refine his shot a little more.

Seager could be sent to a minor league venue early next week to begin his rehabilitation prior to returning to the majors. However, he himself said that he wants to do a few things first before going there, like improving his leg speed.

Here the reports:

While Max Muncy is the team’s home run and walk leader, he could be available for the upcoming series against the San Diego Pdres.

