Corey Seager left the game after a ball to the wrist

Los Angeles shortstop Dodgers, Corey seager He came out with a wrist injury after being hit in the middle of an MLB game.

Injuries continue to haunt the players of the Dodgers and at the same time, sinking said team among the worst records in the National League.

This time, through the game of the Miami Marlins and Los Angeles Dodgers Corey Seager He was hit by a ball on his right wrist. Dodgers doctors forced Seager to leave the game to examine them and see how much damage the ball hit him on his lower wrist.

It should be noted that if he continues he has to be sent to the disabled list it would be a great and hard loss for Los Angeles Dodgers who are recovering after losing 5 consecutive series for the first time since 2017; and it continues without a doubt one of his best weapons and by the way the heart of his infield, the shortstop.

Here the video:

Aaaaaaand Corey Seager has left the game after getting hit in the hand by a pitch pic.twitter.com/gKvhdEDFuZ – Blake Harris (@BlakeHarrisTBLA) May 16, 2021

Later, the x-ray examinations that most likely were performed on her will be revealed. Corey seager; They have not done very well with Madero as well as the defense, however an injury will continue to delay him to see him as what we saw in 2020 where he was MVP of the championship series and MVP of the world series.