Corey Seager has no return date with the Dodgers yet

Corey seager does not have a date yet Return for the 2021 season with the Dodgers Los Angeles in the Big leagues – MLB.

Although there are positive reports about the injury of Corey seager, the manager of the Californian team revealed that there is still no date set for the shortstop to return to uniform with the Dodgers.

Roberts said his player could return to rehab in early July after suffering a broken hand that took him completely out of bounds. Big leagues.

The return of Corey seager with the Dodgers It could be very valuable, since his contribution, both defensively and with the tree, is a fundamental plus for the Los Angeles organization to continue reaping victories and be able to defend the World Series.

Here is the report:

Still no date set for when Corey Seager can go on a rehab assignment. Dave Roberts is still hopeful he can return in early July. – Blake Harris (@BlakeHarrisTBLA) June 23, 2021

Before his injury, the player posted a .265 average, 22 RBIs and four homers in just 147 at-bats in the season. MLB.