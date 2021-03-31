Corey Kluber may come back in a big way

He is not just any pitcher because two Cy Young Awards say it all about the quality of Corey Kluber and that is why his arrival to the New York Yankees has been one of the great news of this preseason.

Despite being defeated in his last performance in the Springs Trainings of this 2021, Kluber has already shown that he is fully empowered to face this season with the Mules.

At 35, the once star of the Cleveland Indians has the opportunity to be reborn again in the MLB, after a couple of years with a low profile, due to a surgery that also overshadowed his presence in the Texas Rangers in 2020.

Along with Gerrit Cole and Jameson Taillon, Corey will make up a fearsome pitching rotation that may well give the Yankees the long-awaited 28th crown.

From performing well and being healthy, Kluber can easily pass 10 wins and thereby back up his contract year in pursuit of an extension of at least two seasons.

As always the terrain will tell but the truth is that one of the best pitchers of recent years in the MLB is back.